iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Boosted by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $13,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,960,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,973,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB opened at $295.75 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.41 and a twelve month high of $296.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

