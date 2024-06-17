Richardson Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $57.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.25.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

