Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $13,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,264,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,208,760,000 after purchasing an additional 251,915 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Biogen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,374,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,381,251,000 after buying an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Biogen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,643,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,276,000 after buying an additional 45,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Biogen by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,493,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,745,000 after buying an additional 61,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,728,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $231.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.32. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.44 and a 52-week high of $304.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.50.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

