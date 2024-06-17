American International Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 224,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $12,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,487,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,923 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $92,651,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 103.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Carrier Global by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,306,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,036 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.86.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050 in the last 90 days. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $64.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.02. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $66.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

