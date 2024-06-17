American International Group Inc. Sells 2,926 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Repligen worth $12,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Repligen by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $125.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.55. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 502.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.04. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $211.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

RGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.08 per share, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 165,177 shares in the company, valued at $20,495,162.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,615 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.08 per share, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,495,162.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

