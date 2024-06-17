American International Group Inc. Buys 7,924 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $13,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Welltower

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock opened at $104.04 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.05.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.07.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

