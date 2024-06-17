Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,537 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 158,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 171,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $573,533.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $17.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

