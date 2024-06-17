Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,901 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 42,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of IVW opened at $92.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.21. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $92.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.