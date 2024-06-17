Richardson Financial Services Inc. Invests $134,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,385,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,748,000 after buying an additional 10,251,581 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $103,053,000. Nepc LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,399,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,004,000 after purchasing an additional 838,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,284,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP stock opened at $52.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.78. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $52.72.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

