Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,979 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,979 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000. EOG Resources comprises approximately 1.6% of Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $118.24 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.34 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.28.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

