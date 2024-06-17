Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $180.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

