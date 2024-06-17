PBCay One RSC Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

PBCay One RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,010,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,891,000. Yum China makes up approximately 9.4% of PBCay One RSC Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in Yum China by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,833,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,825,000 after purchasing an additional 208,264 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Yum China by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,819,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,682,000 after purchasing an additional 337,033 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Yum China by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,584,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,139,000 after purchasing an additional 582,792 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,777,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Yum China by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,847,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,088,000 after purchasing an additional 916,418 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Yum China Stock Down 2.4 %

Yum China stock opened at $33.91 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.39.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

