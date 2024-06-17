PBCay One RSC Ltd Makes New $3.26 Million Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

PBCay One RSC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,000. Roblox accounts for 0.7% of PBCay One RSC Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025,779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,848 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,725,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,637,000 after acquiring an additional 573,463 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBLX. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital downgraded Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $1,081,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,326.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $1,081,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,326.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $146,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 459,887 shares of company stock valued at $16,410,887 in the last three months. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Stock Down 1.2 %

Roblox stock opened at $35.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.05. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.