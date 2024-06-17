PBCay One RSC Ltd Invests $289,000 in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

PBCay One RSC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Robinhood Markets makes up approximately 0.1% of PBCay One RSC Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $764,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 674.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 373,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 325,007 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 81.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 428,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 192,083 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $22.42 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 149.47 and a beta of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $4,667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $286,172.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $618,892.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $4,667,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,382,174 shares of company stock worth $26,282,145 over the last 90 days. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

