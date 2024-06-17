Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Holdings Lessened by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up about 1.7% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $13,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $88.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMC. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

