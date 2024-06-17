CCM Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.57.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $136.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.