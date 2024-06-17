CCM Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 269,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $561,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,260,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,099,000 after acquiring an additional 100,102 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 191,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $38.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $40.65.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

