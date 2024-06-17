CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 17,887 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,887 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,224,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,577,000 after acquiring an additional 197,693 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Prologis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,721,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,453,000 after acquiring an additional 92,036 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Prologis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,621,000 after acquiring an additional 365,904 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,642,997,000 after acquiring an additional 123,902 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,519,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,992,000 after acquiring an additional 175,276 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD stock opened at $112.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.46. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

