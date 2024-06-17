CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $7.89 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,162 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 189,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O opened at $53.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average of $54.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.263 dividend. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 291.67%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

