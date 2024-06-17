Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 92,828.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 487,348 shares during the period. HubSpot makes up 27.8% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.96% of HubSpot worth $283,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,236,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,317,000 after purchasing an additional 257,632 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 451,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,022,000 after purchasing an additional 210,138 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,983,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 972,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,840,000 after purchasing an additional 180,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $12,845,623. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.00.

HubSpot Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE HUBS opened at $584.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $617.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $598.98. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. Research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

