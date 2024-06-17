Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 4.8% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $49,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 96.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,058,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. NSI Retail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,817,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $266.69 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $268.21. The firm has a market cap of $400.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.94.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

