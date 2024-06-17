The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3,572.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 844,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $79,183,000 after acquiring an additional 821,091 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,140,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TJX opened at $108.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.81. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.37.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,003 shares of company stock worth $7,040,541. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

