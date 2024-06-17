CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 22,555 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,555 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Allstate by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 91,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,561,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock opened at $157.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.