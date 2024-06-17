CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 22,555 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,555 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Allstate by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 91,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,561,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.59.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Allstate Stock Performance
Allstate stock opened at $157.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.50.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Allstate Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.
Allstate Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
