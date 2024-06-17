CCM Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

LOW opened at $223.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.28. The company has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe’s Companies

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.