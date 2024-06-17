Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Short Interest Update

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Jenoptik Price Performance

Jenoptik stock opened at $32.65 on Monday. Jenoptik has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.43.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG provides advanced photonic solutions and smart mobility solutions in Germany and internationally. The company provides imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and miniaturized digital microscope subsystem; and laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, and rangefinder, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink.

