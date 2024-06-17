Short Interest in JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Increases By 31.9%

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,263,700 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the May 15th total of 4,750,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,829.6 days.
JAPAN POST BANK Stock Down 5.9 %
JPSTF opened at $9.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. JAPAN POST BANK has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $10.15.
JAPAN POST BANK Company Profile
