Short Interest in JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Increases By 31.9%

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,263,700 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the May 15th total of 4,750,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,829.6 days.

JAPAN POST BANK Stock Down 5.9 %

JPSTF opened at $9.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. JAPAN POST BANK has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

JAPAN POST BANK Company Profile

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

