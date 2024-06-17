Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the May 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 158.0 days.
Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Trading Down 7.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS JRFIF opened at $581.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $632.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $653.01. Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment has a 12-month low of $581.57 and a 12-month high of $692.04.
About Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment
