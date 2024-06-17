Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Short Interest Update

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Trading Up 1.2 %
OTCMKTS KAIKY opened at $14.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $16.73.
About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.