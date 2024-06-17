Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Short Interest Update

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS KAIKY opened at $14.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $16.73.

About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers dry bulk carrier, car carrier, liquefied natural gas carrier, crude oil tanker, containerships, and liquefied petroleum gas transportation services.

