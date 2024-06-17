Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,939,900 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 2,673,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 147.0 days.

Kelt Exploration Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KELTF opened at $4.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $5.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

