Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the May 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kesselrun Resources Price Performance

KSSRF stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Kesselrun Resources has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

Get Kesselrun Resources alerts:

About Kesselrun Resources

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Bluffpoint gold project that comprise 280 mining claims covering an area of approximately 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

Receive News & Ratings for Kesselrun Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesselrun Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.