K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Short Interest Update

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the May 15th total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 919.0 days.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of KPLUF opened at $13.75 on Monday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49.
About K+S Aktiengesellschaft
