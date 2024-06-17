Short Interest in Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Drops By 16.4%

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the May 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.7 days.

Kerry Properties Price Performance

Shares of Kerry Properties stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. Kerry Properties has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.

Get Kerry Properties alerts:

About Kerry Properties

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company owns and operates hotels; and provides logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.