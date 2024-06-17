Short Interest in Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Drops By 16.4%

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the May 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.7 days.
Kerry Properties Price Performance
Shares of Kerry Properties stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. Kerry Properties has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.
About Kerry Properties
