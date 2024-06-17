Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $77.18 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 658,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,104 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $77,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $518,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $118.98 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $125.99. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.66.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.