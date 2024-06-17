NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,948,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 127,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.66% of NiSource worth $78,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in NiSource by 3,994.6% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on NI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $28.17 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

