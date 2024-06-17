Creekmur Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 237 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Capital World Investors raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,506 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 990.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,147,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 725,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,748,000 after buying an additional 542,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,343,000 after buying an additional 420,943 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX stock opened at $217.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.05. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $226.99.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,086,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,190 shares of company stock worth $25,588,883. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

