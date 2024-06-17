Creekmur Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $136.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,454 shares of company stock worth $3,656,748. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

