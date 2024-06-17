Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Konica Minolta Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS KNCAY opened at $5.88 on Monday. Konica Minolta has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23.
Konica Minolta Company Profile
