Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Konica Minolta Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KNCAY opened at $5.88 on Monday. Konica Minolta has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

