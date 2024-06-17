East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Short Interest Update

East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,147,700 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the May 15th total of 20,771,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

East Buy Stock Performance

KLTHF stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. East Buy has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $0.47.

Get East Buy alerts:

About East Buy

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

East Buy Holding Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the provision of online education services in China. The company operates through Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, College Education, and Institutional Customers segments. The Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce segment operates an online livestreaming e-commerce platform under its private label, East Buy, which sells agricultural and other products to individual customers.

Receive News & Ratings for East Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.