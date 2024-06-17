Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Short Interest Up 17.6% in May

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,203,300 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the May 15th total of 5,273,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.9 days.

Koninklijke KPN Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of KKPNF opened at $3.77 on Monday. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke KPN will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.