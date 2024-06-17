Creekmur Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 424 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $145.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.24 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total value of $3,750,720.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,316,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,971,908.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total transaction of $3,750,720.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,731 shares in the company, valued at $24,316,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,612 shares of company stock worth $59,476,075 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

