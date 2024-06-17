Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $5.70 Million Stock Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $1,862,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,259,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,098,000 after acquiring an additional 251,299 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,190,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 122,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 72,622 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 279,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 87,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLP. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Simulations Plus from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Simulations Plus

In related news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $157,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,147.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $157,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,147.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600,195 shares in the company, valued at $143,791,788.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,808 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

SLP stock opened at $46.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.53. The company has a market cap of $932.73 million, a P/E ratio of 88.04 and a beta of 0.75. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Simulations Plus’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Simulations Plus Profile

(Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.