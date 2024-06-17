Tucker Asset Management LLC Sells 239 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Tucker Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,763,000 after buying an additional 14,800,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,637,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,876,000 after buying an additional 841,822 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,279,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,192,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,341,000 after acquiring an additional 722,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,247,000 after acquiring an additional 584,906 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $46.71 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

