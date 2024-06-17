Tucker Asset Management LLC Has $30,000 Stock Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Tucker Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Free Report) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $347,000.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBUY opened at $54.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $172.34 million, a PE ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average of $54.04. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $59.26.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

