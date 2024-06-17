Tucker Asset Management LLC Invests $27,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $558,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

PJUL stock opened at $38.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.93 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

