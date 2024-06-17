Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $251,965,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,779.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 780,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,792,000 after acquiring an additional 774,165 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,937,000 after acquiring an additional 738,640 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,966,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,651,000 after purchasing an additional 663,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,367,000 after purchasing an additional 341,582 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $119.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.