Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC Invests $3.79 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,000. Mastercard comprises about 3.8% of Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $444.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.75.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,551,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,586,960 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

