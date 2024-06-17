3,564 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Acquired by Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000. Ulta Beauty accounts for about 1.7% of Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.30.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $390.82 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $402.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.38.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

