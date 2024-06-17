Insider Selling: Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) VP Sells $11,115.50 in Stock

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) VP Todd Kreter sold 2,585 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $11,115.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Iteris Trading Down 4.4 %

ITI stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $178.51 million, a P/E ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 0.81. Iteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Iteris in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iteris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iteris during the first quarter worth about $1,270,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Iteris during the third quarter worth about $563,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Iteris during the first quarter worth about $642,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Iteris during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Iteris by 19.1% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 282,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 45,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

