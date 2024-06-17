Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,075 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $109.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.81. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

