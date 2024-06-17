Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.96 Million Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,431 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000. QUALCOMM accounts for 3.0% of Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $215.33 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $218.36. The company has a market cap of $240.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.23.
QUALCOMM Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,068,735.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.74.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
