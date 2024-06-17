Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.96 Million Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,431 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000. QUALCOMM accounts for 3.0% of Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $215.33 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $218.36. The company has a market cap of $240.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.23.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,068,735.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.